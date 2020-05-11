Supplementary Supply Bill ‘much needed’ lifeline for local govts, ministry

KUCHING: The Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill 2020 will be a much needed lifeline for the Ministry of Local Government and Housing as well as the local governments after making losses in income since 2016.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said since the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem reduced the assessment rates in 2016, the local governments have made losses in their income, while still having to provide services to the community like grass cutting and rubbish collection.

“We are very grateful because the Bill is basically to reimburse the loss of income for local councils in Sarawak as a result of 2016 when Tok Nan announced the decrease in assessment rates for all residential houses.

“So many residents from 2016 until now pay lower assessment fees, or even pay zero fees, but the rubbish is still being collected, the grass is still being cut and the street lights are still on.

“As a result the local councils since 2016 suffered a lot of loss in income. But the services are still maintained. So this Bill basically is to reimburse the loss of income so that the high standard or services, be it grass cutting, rubbish collection or street lighting, can continue even though loss of income by the local councils,” he told reporters after the one-day State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this morning.

The Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill 2020 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas earlier, stating that the Bill was for additional RM382,320,763 out of the Consolidated Fund for the service of the year 2020 for expenditure on services specified in the Schedule not provided for or not fully provided for by the Supple (2020) Ordinance, 2019.

Out of the total amount, RM50 million is allocated for the Ministry of Local Government and Housing while RM129.32 million allocated for the local authorities.

“So it (the Bill) is very timely because I believe in the first wave post-Covid-19, there will be a lot of social and economic sufferings so we still need to maintain our hygiene. We still need to cut the grass and drains still need to be flushed, otherwise not only Covid-19, but probably dengue and all these other diseases will come.

“Don’t forget, we still need the money to control the rabies because the dogs are still around. It is very unfortunate that this year we lost one Sarawakian to rabies,” said Dr Sim.

He also thanked the state government for providing allocation for the various aid and assistance to the various communities in the state through the passing of the Bills, which included assistance to the business community who are being impacted by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I’m very grateful to our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for using the funds to help the people because in the last two months of MCO, many projects were put on hold and allocations not used, so to allow those monies to be used for the ‘rakyat’, the hawkers and petty traders including those in the coffeeshops as well, and to pay for the front liners and the council workers.

“Those (funds) were basically money budgeted last year, but because of Covid-19 the government did not carry the projects, and use those money to immediately help our fellow Sarawakians who need help,” said Dr Sim.

On another note, he advised Sarawakians to always remain vigilant and adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) even though the Conditioned Movement Control Order (MCO) has been loosened starting May 12.

He said although the number of positive cases in the state have declined, the virus is still around.

“We have to be very careful now because we urge the public to be disciplined, to learn about the new norms, about social distancing, wear face masks and so on because the virus is still the same, still very infectious, still very virulent, still around.

“If we don’t be on constant alert, we will hit the second wave, and when the second wave comes it will be bigger than the first wave, and I’m very sure none of us want to go back to MCO 1, 2 and 3,” said Dr Sim.