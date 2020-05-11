Teacher donates her 66th pint of blood on Mother’s Day

MIRI: This year’s Mother’s Day was extra special for frequent blood donor Rose Sulan Ganing, as she donated her 66th pint – making her the top female donor in Miri.

The 49-year-old teacher, who had been donating blood since 1994, was among dozens of donors who went to the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Training Institute here yesterday.

According to MRC Blood Donor Recruitment Committee deputy chairman Karambir Singh, since the static blood donation centre was set up at the institute along Jalan Bulan Sabit, a total of 22 sessions had been held and a total of 524 people had come forward as donors – 489 of whom were successful in

donating blood.

“With the festivities happening this month and next month – Ramadan, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak – it is important for us to build up the blood supply stock.

“Therefore, it is important for us to keep encouraging the public to carry on this drive over the next few weeks.

“We also hope to invite new blood donors to come forward and contribute to the noble cause.

“The contribution of every donor is beyond any word can describe,” said Karambir.

He also expressed gratitude to the staff of Miri Hospital blood bank and the volunteers of MRC Blood Donors Recruitment Committee for their support in running the ongoing blood donations.

“We also like to remind the public that we will open for the remainder of May on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays — from 8.30am to 1pm daily.

“We will open on Friday (May 22), but we will close for Hari Raya on May 24.”

Those wanting to know more about the drive or wishing to make appointments could contact Karambir via 016-878 5500 for schedule details.