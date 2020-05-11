Tiang: Federal, state govts urged to extend financial aid to businesses unable to operate during CMCO

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth chief Michael Tiang has urged both federal and Sarawak governments to extend their financial aid to businesses which operations are still prohibited under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The political secretary to the chief minister pointed out that many businesses would be allowed to resume operations from May 12 under the CMCO but there were still businesses like hair salons, beauty spas and photo studios which remained prohibited.

“These categories of people are not allowed to operate their business for our sake so that we can further prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Most of them are not eligible for any economic relief packages as provided by the federal and state governments. While most of us can now reopen our businesses to make a living, we should not neglect the needs of these people who continue to stay home for our battle against the pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Tiang thus called upon the federal and state government to provide special economic relief packages for the business groups remained under the prohibited list.

He said such a move was to help them overcome this very challenging time.

“I welcome Sarawak government for introducing Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 3.0 to include taxi drivers and school bus and van drivers.

“However, I wish to urge Sarawak government to also include e-hailing drivers who have also contributed to our society by providing local transport services as well as playing a major role in domestic tourism,” he added.

Tiang commended the Sarawak government for the BKSS 3.0 which was more inclusive as in extending the special aid to single individuals with monthly income of below RM2,000.

Despite so, he said there were also many young and single individuals who had just started their employment last year, with no personal data with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to be eligible for BKSS 3.0.

“Furthermore, many are self-employed making low incomes and thus never declare their taxes with LHDN.

“I therefore urge Sarawak government to also allow these single individuals to apply for BKSS 3.0 through online portal so that they could also benefit from the inclusive BKSS 3.0,” he said.