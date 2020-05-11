Uggah: State govt has enough funds to provide assistance to S’wakians affected by MCO

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has assured Sarawakians that the state government has enough funds to provide assistance to those affected by the Movement Control Orders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his opening speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) this morning, he said that the state has the financial resources to implement all the projects it has set out to implement, including Sarawakku Sayang Aid Packages (BKSS) which are meant to address the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Sarawakians, don’t worry. The State has the financial resources to complement the BKSS programme. It has been disbursed since April,” he said.

MORE TO COME