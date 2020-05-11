US unemployment rate soars, worst since the Depression era

Fundamental outlook

AMERICAN jobless claims were reported at 3.2 million for the week ended May 2, reaching 33.5 million since February. On Friday, the American non-farm payroll fell 20.5 million in April and unemployment jumped to 14.7 per cent, the worst seen since the Great Depression era. President Donald Trump continued to blame China for diverting market focus.

The trade representatives from US and China re-opened talks on the Phase One of the trade deal signed in January. Both parties agreed to remain in communication despite the uncertainties.

US ISM non-manufacturing index dropped to 41.8 in April from 52.5 in March, showing the first contraction in services since December 2009. UK reported its lowest auto sales in April at 4,321 compared with 161,064 in April 2019. It was the lowest recorded since 1946. The Bank of England (BoE) expected GDP to fall over 14 per cent in 2020 as growth plummeted 25 per cent in 2Q.

BoE retained the benchmark rate at 0.1 per cent and asset purchase programme at 645 billion pounds. Investors put a lid on the pound value as fund derailed from UK’s economy post-Brexit and as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic continues to take its toll on the global economy.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen was supported at 106 last week. The market is prone to recover in the near future as the dollar might weaken. We expect the trend to be contained from 106 to 108 from mixed trading activity. Beware of breaking below 106 as the support might begin to give way due to unexpected circumstances.

Euro/US dollar made an upward reversal on Friday and showed strong support at 1.0770 to 1.08. We expect the trend to climb higher and range from 1.08 to 1.095. The day-chart has shown the beginning of triangle formation and could narrow down the market movement in the coming days. Traders are reminded stay cautious.

British pound/US dollar was resistant above 1.26 on the day-chart, staying suppressed by the EMA200 line. The market settled at 1.24 before the weekend but it is still prone to imminent weakness. We expect the selling pressure to emerge at 1.245 and head down to 1.21 this week. Exercise risk control for short traders.

WTI Crude prices slowed its ascending trend last week and capped beneath US$25 per barrel. There could be new selling forces as the futures market approaches its last trading day in less than 10 market days. We expect the trend to be contained from US$19 to US$25 per barrel as prices unwind. Beware of sliding beneath US$19 per barrel as this could be disastrous for long traders.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded lower last week while challenging the new 10-month low at RM1,939 per MT bottom. The demand for palm oil remained weak due to the economic recession caused by the pandemic. July Futures closed at RM2,019 per MT on Friday. The market might recover and trade in slightly firm sentiments ranging from RM2,000 to RM2,100 per MT. However, breaking beneath the support might drive prices lower to re-test RM1,900 per MT.

Gold prices have been trading from US$1,680 to US$1,720 per ounce, narrowing into a triangle formation on the day-chart. We foresee the trend could break in either direction depending on the inverse catalyst of the dollar trend. Traders are advised to be cautious and adopt proper risk management when the trend goes beyond the aforementioned range.

Silver prices have shown strong support at US$14.75 per ounce and bounced off this level last week. The trend could climb further with target aimed at US$17 per ounce. Generally, we foresee the silver might ascend faster than the yellow metal in the near future after studying the chart of gold/silver ratio chart.

Dar Wong has 31 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]