Wait for standard operating procedure on Gawai, Mawan tells Dayak community

KUCHING: The Dayak community are advised to wait for the standard operating procedure (SOP) on Gawai Dayak celebration from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) before planning how to celebrate the festival during the now extended Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president Tan Sri William Mawan said guidelines need to be sought from the SDMC in order to prevent any new Covid-19 clusters during Gawai celebrations.

He thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in announcing the extension of the CMCO yesterday, for allowing visitations of up to 20 persons during the festivities during the CMCO as long as procedures on health and safety are observed.

However, he acknowledged that social distancing in the longhouses could not be guaranteed because of the many families celebrating the festival under one roof.

“It is understandable that those who are already in the longhouse would be celebrating among themselves but the practice of social distancing would be compromised once family members or people from outside visit them or spend time in the longhouse for the Gawai Dayak season.

“As much as I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his goodwill gesture, I still have to seek guidelines and direction from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) over this matter,” said Mawan.

The Pakan assemblyman said the Prime Minister’s announcement regarding how the festivities can still be celebrated during the CMCO might be a ‘feel good’ gesture but he still hoped health and safety are not compromised so that good works of the frontliners in handling the pandemic are not undone.

Mawan believed the Covid-19 pandemic is still at its peak, saying that was why the CMCO, particularly at national level, was extended until June 9.

He also said that few days ago he had come up with a statement to discourage Sarawakians abroad from returning home for Gawai to prevent further spread of Covid-19, following the advice of Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sarawak branch.

The Prime Minister in a televised special address to announce extension of the CMCO had said Malaysians can still visit each other during Hari Raya Aidiltri, Kaamatan and Gawai but the number of visitors allowed at one time must be capped to a maximum of 20 persons.

Muhyiddin had also said visitations are only allowed among close neighbours and family members living in the same neighbourhood and health SOPs must be observed.

He however said inter-state travel is still not permitted during the extended CMCO which means that celebrants must cancel any plans to return to their home states for the celebrations.

The CMCO which was supposed to end on May 12 is now extended to June 9. Gawai is celebrated on June 1 and 2.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had said last Tuesday that SDMC would announce in due course what SOP to adhere to for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations.

He was quoted as saying the committee will be looking at the state’s Covid-19 situation before coming up with the SOP.