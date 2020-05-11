Wee: MBKS to enforce SOP for businesses, activities resuming operations during CMCO

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will do its best to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOP) for businesses and activities permitted to resume operations starting May 12 in areas under its jurisdiction, said its mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“Well, those are the standard operating procedures set by the government and we hope everyone will follow it strictly so that the order instructing people to stay home for the past months (in view of Covid-19 outbreak) will not be wasted,” said Wee when reached for comment by The Borneo Post today.

The mayor said the council was looking into the best ways to implement these SOPs in MBKS areas despite their limited manpower on top of having to handle their daily administrative works at the same time.

Also, Wee added the council was still gathering information on how many eateries would be open for dining as well as those that preferred to provide take-away service only for the time being.

“On our side (at MBKS), we will restrict people in coming into our office and most of the documentation will be handled at the lobby (of the building),” he said.

Social distancing and putting on face masks would be required for all staff members and visitors, he added.

Wee pointed out anyone entering the building would have to go through their closed-circuit television (CCTV) temperature screening with facial recognition and QR code registration.