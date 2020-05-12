22 injured in oil tanker fire

MEDAN, Indonesia: At least 22 people were injured when a crude oil tanker burst into flames at one of Indonesia’s busiest ports Monday with rescuers scrambling to reach dozens trapped on board, an official said.

Two explosions were heard shortly before the blaze erupted on the 250-metre long Jag Leela, belching huge clouds of thick black smoke into the air.

Firefighters on board another boat battled to put out the inferno on the Indonesia flagged vessel that was docked for repairs at North Sumatra’s Belawan port.

Emergency personnel rushed 22 injured sailors to hospital with dozens more still trapped on the tanker, said local police chief Dayan.

The cause of the explosion and fire had yet to be determined, he said.

The blaze spread to at least one other vessel docked beside the oil tanker while the force of the explosion caused minor damage to nearby homes, Dayan added. — AFP