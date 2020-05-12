22 made homeless in pre-dawn at Kampung Baru in Bintulu

BINTULU: A pre-dawn fire has left 22 people homeless after it razed their two-storey wooden house in Kampung Baru here today.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Christus Buson said they received a distress call at 4.48am.

He said firemen managed to bring the fire under control at 5.32am before completely putting the fire out at 7.10am.

According to him, six motorcycles were also destroyed in the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Christus said a preliminary investigation revealed that the fire might have started on the upper floor in the middle of the house before it spread and engulfed the whole building.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.