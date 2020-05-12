Allow driving schools to operate, urges consortium

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The state and federal governments are urged to allow driving schools throughout the country and state to operate, albeit with minimal manpower or students at a time.

The request was made by Kota Samarahan Driving Consortium Sdn Bhd, taking into account that times had been hard for driving schools since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18, resulting in them having no income.

“We also have many freelance driving instructors attached to our consortium who lamented that they did not have any income because we could not operate even after the implementation of the Conditional MCO. We hope the government can find a way to solve our problems,” the consortium’s managing director Sim Kim Hua told reporters yesterday.

He suggested that driving schools be allowed to conduct lessons with a controlled number of students and staff at a time with limited number of lessons per week, to enable them to earn at least some income.

Sim claimed that he had tried to contact the federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin but to no avail.