Analysis finds lower skill workers in England dying more from virus

LONDON: Lower skilled workers in parts of Britain appear at greater risk of dying from coronavirus than white collar employees, according to an analysis of official figures published Monday.

The finding by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday that construction and manufacturing workers could return to work but recommended office staff still work from home.

The move is the first change to a seven-week-old nationwide lockdown introduced to curb the spread of the virus, which the government hopes to introduce in phases.

More details are expected when Johnson addresses parliament later on Monday but opposition parties and unions said there was a lack of clarity about the new recommendations – and voiced concerns about the safety of people returning to work.

The devolved governments in Scotland and Wales have also said they would keep the lockdown in force because of continued fears about high transmission rates.

The ONS reviewed nearly 2,500 deaths in England and Wales linked to Covid-19 up to April 20 and discovered “men working in the lowest skilled occupations had the highest rate of death”.

The assessment indicated taxi drivers and chauffeurs, bus and coach drivers, chefs, and sales and retail assistants had died in greater proportions to those in other occupations.

Men and women working in social care, which includes care workers and home carers, both had “significantly raised rates of death” involving the virus.

But healthcare workers such as doctors and nurses were not found to have higher death rates.

The ONS cautioned that the study was too small and narrow to draw any definite conclusions.

“This analysis does not prove conclusively that the observed rates of death involving Covid-19 are necessarily caused by differences in occupational exposure,” it said. — AFP