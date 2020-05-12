CMS to recommence manufacturing operations on May 15

KUCHING: Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad’s (CMS) subsidiary CMS Cement Industry Sdn Bhd (CMS Cement) will recommence its manufacturing operations on May 15.

CMS in a statement on Monday said that this was done in line with the recent announcement by the state government that most economic sectors will be allowed to operate amidst the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The company is preparing to recommence business by rigorously observing all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure speed to market is addressed.

“At the same time, CMS Cement is activating business continuity plans to ensure the preservation of its cement manufacturing business once operations are up and running,” the statement said.

The recommencement of CMS Cement’s operations will see its Sibu terminal becoming operational on May 15, while all its other cement-related operations across the State will come into full force on 18 May 2020

As the Sibu terminal is a key supplier to the Baleh Dam Project, the commencement of its operations has been prioritised.

Commenting on CMS Cement’s preparations to recommence business, CMS’ Group managing director, Dato Isaac Lugun said that the company will be adhering strictly to the comprehensive SOPs outlined by the state government and the Ministry of Health.

He added that CMS Cement will carry out full sanitisation of all its facilities covering offices, production plants, packing and loading bays and weighbridges; as well as medical screening for all its staff members to ensure only those pronounced Covid-19-free were allowed back to work.

“All these activities must be done properly and cannot be rushed, so a target commencement date of May 18 is feasible,” he said.

In addition to the aforementioned key initiatives, Dr Isaac also said that the company was taking measures to enhance its facilities by improving ventilation at its offices as well as installing more shower bays and rest areas.

He added that basic controls such as personal hygiene and social distancing will be strictly adhered to.

“While the rules are being relaxed under the CMCO and people begin to get back to their daily activities under the ‘new normal’, we must remain vigilant in our fight against Covid-19.

“We urge all other public and private sector organisations within Sarawak to not let down their guard but take the necessary measures to keep their people safe. By working together, we will get through this crisis and emerge a stronger and more resilient state,” he added.