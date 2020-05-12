Coffeeshops, eateries in Kuching allowing dine-in customers comply with new social distancing guidelines (Video)

KUCHING: Most coffeeshops and eateries, which have been allowed to have dine-in customers during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), were seen observing the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

In a survey conducted by The Borneo Post today, Heng Ki Kopitiam in Gala City Street Mall here had its tables arranged about two metres apart to comply with the social distancing aspect of the SOP.

Smaller tables had two chairs while larger tables had two to four chairs as outlined in the SOP under the ‘new normal’.

Heng Ki Kopitiam owners Kapitan Tan Yit Sheng and Shirley Lai said that even though dine-ins were now permitted during the CMCO, they would still heed the government’s SOP.

“We still need to be prepared and be very cautious about hygiene. That’s why we arranged the tables to be at least two metres apart and only put a few seats per table.

“After customers leave, we will disinfect the tables before we clear the tables,” Shirley said when asked to comment on the first day of the CMCO.

She said that during the Movement Control Order (MCO) that had been implemented starting Mar 18, Heng Ki Kopitiam had remained open albeit for a shorter duration than their regular opening hours of 6am to 10pm.

“During the MCO, we opened from 7am until 2pm. We observed that many customers who came would only take-away food orders, so our beverage orders suffered slightly during the MCO. For example, prior to the MCO, our drink orders would make up 10 per cent to 15 per cent of our daily business. So our income suffered a little due to the lack of drink orders during the MCO.

“We found it hard to sell our drinks, so my team and I would approach customers doing food take-aways to ask if they would like to take-away drinks as well but out of 10 customers we asked, maybe only three would take-away drinks,” Shirley lamented.

However, the circumstances during the MCO have not deterred Shirley from remaining open and staying optimistic that business would bounce back during and after the CMCO.

“Today is just the first day of the CMCO and already business is looking better than during the MCO period because now people can sit down and dine-in, and we can sell our drinks now.

“We need to remain persistent as well as prepared during the CMCO. As a business owner, it is understandable if customers don’t dare to come and dine-in, as the Covid-19 pandemic is still not fully under control yet. So far, we haven’t seen more than four customers in one group come to our coffeeshop as well. I believe that the public’s mindset has really changed after the implementation of the MCO,” Shirley said.

Meanwhile, Chopstick Garden in Icom Square, Pending here had quite a lunchtime crowd, but owner Peter Lin said that there was only so much that a coffeeshop could do under the SOP’s guidelines.

“Some of the conditions under the SOP will be quite hard to implement. For example, getting the names, identity card numbers and phone numbers of every customer who come here to dine-in. Not every customer will feel comfortable to provide us with that personal information, so it is hard to implement that part of the SOP.

“What we can do as a business owner is to arrange the tables to be at least two metres apart, allocate two to four chairs per table based on their size, disinfect the tables after each customer, ensure that our workers are wearing face masks and provide hand sanitisers,” Peter said.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has since clarified that only the names and phone numbers of customers were required as part of the new guidelines.

He noted that it was harder to monitor customers in terms of entering and exiting, as the coffeeshop had a more open layout compared to a restaurant with a single entry and exit point.

Peter said that Chopstick Garden had remained open during the MCO, opening from 7am to 1.30pm compared to his regular opening hours of 5.30am to 7.30pm.

“I noticed that a lot of customers who came during the MCO would take-away food, not take-away drinks. Even now during the CMCO, some would opt for take-away because we cannot accommodate everyone in the same way as before the MCO, as we have to limit the amount of tables and chairs,” Peter said.

He also urged the government to take the plight of business owners, especially coffeeshop owners, into consideration.

“We hope that the government will consider our plight more, especially for us coffeeshop owners because the MCO was a struggle for us. We have our workers’ salaries to consider and our expenses are too high, so the lack of income from the MCO has really affected us,” Peter lamented.

Most members of the public who were seen at the coffeeshops were seen wearing face masks.