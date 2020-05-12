Covid-19: Zero new positive cases recorded in Sarawak for second consecutive day today

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day today, said State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said there were six cases which have since recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the state.

“Of the six cases, four were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), and one from Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital respectively.

“The total number of recoveries have climbed to 375 which represents 69.06 per cent out of the overall cases,” he said at the state’s daily Covid-19 press conference today.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that Limbang division has not recorded any new Covid-19 cases for the past 14 days and is now classified as green zone.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), he said a total of 94 cases were recorded today while 23 cases are still pending lab test results.

Meanwhile, a total of 150 cases are still being treated at hospitals with one being warded at the intensive care unit and another in need of respiratory assistance.

The state has recorded a total of 543 positive Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths since the first positive cases was reported on March 13.