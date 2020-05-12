Crowd swarm building to renew IMM13 passes

KOTA KINABALU: A sizeable crowd gathered outside Wisma Dang Bandang here at 7am yesterday, sparking fears of developing into a Covid-19 cluster.

According to Kota Kinabalu district police chief, ASP Norul Azlan, it was believed the people were there to renew their IMM13 passes at the immigration counter.

However, it was reported that the Immigration Department only accepted online appointments, while appointments at the counter would begin tomorrow with an appointment slip.

Norul further said Immigration Department enforcement officers would monitor the area to avoid crowding, after police officers ordered the crowd to disperse.