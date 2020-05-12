Domestic tourism unable to help industry players

KOTA KINABALU: The Chief Minister’s announcement to allow the operation of domestic tourism activities in Sabah is received solemnly by some industry players.

A local tour agent, Shen Jupin said that those in the same sector as him who are involved in inbound tour and the provision of transportation are unable to see light at the end of the tunnel with the announcement.

“We are not okay,” he said, speaking of the situation he had been under since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak which had adversely affected the tourism industry.

He added that if the sector depended only on local tourists (from Sabah itself), the sector which he is involved in will not be able to survive.

“Because locals will not need to use the transportation service we provide. They can drive themselves to the destination they want to go to, right? So, if this is the case, we as agents will not be able to survive,” he said.

Sabah Hotel Association advisor and former president, Christopher Chan also provided a similarly sad picture for the hotel industry in Sabah.

“It is not so simple to just restart a hotel operation in a matter of days as so many departments and staff are required to work,” he explained.

And at the same time, he said that hotels need their suppliers to supply hotel guests with the needed items.

He also said that it is difficult to gauge the state of demand for rooms, for example, due to the present uncertain situation.

“What if required to stop operation again? The uncertain factors are too many for hotel operators to consider.”

And with the looming uncertainty, he said it would be difficult to grant full-time posts to staff.