Dominique Ng returns to PKR

KUCHING: Former Padungan assemblyman Dominique Ng has returned to serve his former party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Ng said he has been appointed back to the PKR Sarawak Leadership Council (MPN).

“For them, they warmly welcomed me back because I was always one of them, even though I had to leave it in extreme sadness and disappointment, in 2011,” said NG, referring to the time he was dropped by PKR from seeking re-election.

He joined two political parties during his 28-year long political career, first as a member of DAP from 1983 till 1998 when invited by the DAP veteran Sim Kwang Yang a,nd later following him into PKR, from 1999 till 2011.

“16 years in DAP and 12 years in PKR. A total of 28 long years,” he said.

“Those who are familiar with my career would know of my almost three decades of frontline social activitism, being always on the ground, defending the urban poor, the oppressed and the landless, especially unlicensed hawkers and squatters, facing off with the local councils and land and survey enforcement officers and the police in numerous confrontations, in and around Kuching. And getting arrested many times.

“It was later in life when I became a lawyer, from the year 2000, that I extended my struggles to defending Sarawakian natives in fighting for their NCR rights when their NCR lands were taken away by the big corporations with connections to the Sarawak government,” he added.

Ng is also president of Sarawak Association for People’s Aspirations (Sapa), a human rights association.

“The PKR party leadership is aware of my stance and position and I would like to reassure those who are members and supporters of Sapa that I have not changed my stance for the return of the rights of Sarawak,” he said.