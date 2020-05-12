Express bus operators to begin operation today

KOTA KINABALU: Express bus operators in Sabah will start operating their routes today.

Sabah Express Bus Operators Council (SEBOC) president Datuk Donald Hanapi said the more than 20 operators would ensure that all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) laid down by the Health Ministry and relevant authorities would be strictly complied with.

“The buses will only carry half load of passengers, meaning that 41-seater buses will only allow 20 passengers on board as social distancing will be implemented. The buses will also not be making any stops along the way until it reaches its destination,” he said.

Passengers would also be required to fill in a Covid-19 declaration form as required by the authorities, wear a face mask during the journey and undergo a body temperature screening procedure before boarding the buses, he stressed.

“We seek cooperation from the passengers to comply with the SOP otherwise they will not be allowed on the bus even though they have bought tickets,” Donald said in a statement on Monday.

Bus operators would also disinfect their buses before the start of a journey, he added.

“As the buses will not be making any stops along the way, we hope the passengers will make the necessary preparations including performing their ‘solat’ (prayers) when the bus is moving.”