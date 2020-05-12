Major roads in Kuching packed with motorists as economic sectors reopen

KUCHING: Scenes around the city have seemingly returned to the way they were before the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), as traffic was heavy along the main roads heading towards the city centre in the morning today.

Jalan Tun Jugah, which connects Kuching city centre with its suburbs, outskirts and the Pending industrial area, saw a large amount of motorists during the morning rush hour as many sectors had begun operating, following Sarawak’s agreement to enforce the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting today.

One of the road users, Isaac Joe Mokos, commented that he saw many cars using the Stakan road on his way to work at the Sarawak Forestry Corporation in Kota Sentosa as well.

”I saw traffic starting to build up at 10th Mile at 8am with a lot of cars and heavy vehicles such as lorries using the road in the area. There was also heavy congestion at Kota Sentosa, especially when approaching Kuching Sentral,” added road user Petingi Donald who was contacted on his way to work.

Petingi also said that he saw many vehicles queuing up in traffic as the roads on his way to work was packed with motorists.

He also observed that most vehicles only had one person in car without passengers, while some could also be seen carrying passengers not exceeding three persons within.

“Kenyalang Park area seemed congested to me. This is expected as many sectors reopen today,” said road user Mathew Dominic in his live social media stream while driving on his way to work as of 10am.

The Sarawak government has agreed to comply with the extension of the CMCO for another four weeks until June 9 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently, the State Disaster Management Committee announced over the weekend.

For economic sectors which are allowed to reopen today, the guidelines provided previously will apply until June 9.

The committee also said it has directed all Residents to enhance and strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of all economic sectors which also reopen on today.

Muhyiddin announced on Sunday that the CMCO will be extended for another four weeks until June 9, saying that the decision was made following advice by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (NSC).

He added that many Malaysians have given their feedback for measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 to continue, despite the many positive developments achieved by Malaysia lately in bringing down the number of cases.