Malaysia in monsoon transition phase – MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in the transition phase from the Northeast monsoon to the Southwest monsoon, which would continue until the third week of May, according to Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon.

He said this will bring along heavy rain and thunderstorms, with slightly warmer weather in the morning.

“The current monsoon transition period, which began in March, is expected to end in the third week of May, so when the Southwest monsoon starts, the heavy rain and thunderstorms will begin to lessen,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

In August and September, transboundary haze can be expected as variable winds shift to blow from the southwest.

Jailan also denied that Malaysia is facing extreme hot weather or the El Nino phenomenon.

“The current hot weather is not unusual. The 2016’s El Niño phenomenon has caused the temperature to reach 39 degrees Celsius, but this year, the highest temperature recorded was just about 37 degrees Celsius and close to 38 degrees Celsius in Kedah and Perlis,” he said.

He added that yesterday the recorded temperature was 34 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius in some places. – Bernama