Malaysia’s population climbs to 32.73 million in first quarter of 2020

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s population is estimated at 32.73 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 0.6 per cent in the corresponding period last year, according to the Department of Statistics.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the population comprised 29.62 million or 90.5 per cent Malaysian citizens and 3.12 million (9.5 per cent) non-citizens.

He said the male population rose from 16.81 million in the first quarter of last year to 16.90 million this year, while the female population growth was higher from 15.72 million to 15.84 million over the same period.

“The sex ratio remains at 107 males per 100 females,” he said in the statement today.

According to Mohd Uzir, Selangor remained the most populous state with 6.57 million while the Labuan Federal Territory recorded the lowest at 99,600.

The number of Malaysians aged 0-14 fell to 7.53 million from 7.63 million, while the working-age population (15-64 years) climbed to 22.95 million from 22.74 million.

The older population (65 and above) also went up from 2.16 million to 2.26 million in the first quarter of this year. This trend is in line with the ageing population trend in developed countries, he said.

Mohd Uzir said 115,439 births were recorded during the first quarter of this year, a decline of 1.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2019 (117,146).

A total of 43,226 deaths were recorded in the first quarter of this year, he said. – Bernama