Many still ignore need to adhere to SOP

TAWAU: The easing of the Movement Control Order (MCO) has received mixed reaction among the people in the district.

Some want the MCO to continue while others, especially the business community welcome the relaxation of the MCO which allows businesses, small or big to operate after a lengthy closure.

The only worry for them is the ignorance on the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) when they are in public places.

A check at Mr. DIY, 1 Arena area saw a long queue of customers that followed the one-meter SOP, though one or two customers did not bother about the taped lines on the five-foot-ways that were meant to distance customers from one another.

At Maybank Kubota, a customer was seen in violation of the one-meter rule although the taped lines on the floor were very clear. Sadly, none of the other customers educated the man, most probably scared of retaliation.

The ‘satay’ stall at Mile 2, Apas Road, saw two Rela personnel monitoring the crowd which was more orderly compared to before, where a photo went viral of a huge crowd standing shoulder-to-shoulder at the satay stall.

Ayub Osman said he was glad with the easing of the MCO as many could start reopening their businesses.

However, he was worried of the crowd control and called for the authority to station enforcement personnel to control those who did not adhere to the SOP.

“Most people act like ‘monkey see, monkey do’. When they see others not complying with the SOP, they just join the crowd, which is not fair and putting risk to others who follow the SOP,” he said.

Lee who operates a small cellular phone reload cards outlet said that he is only worried about being made responsible if any of his customers is positive for Covid-19, however, he has no choice in order to make a living.

Female entrepreneur, Wong Sui Moi said she would not open her food premises at Eastern Plaza as it is not worth to operate and having to pay the cost of treatment if any of her employees or customers get infected with Covid-19.