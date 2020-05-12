Muted impact for REITS from OPR cut

KUCHING: Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are expected to see relatively muted impact to its earnings from Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) cut in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 50 basis points (bps) to two per cent, its lowest level since February 2010.

This is the third straight reduction in three Monetary Policy Committee meetings.

“While the lower OPR should support MEITs’ future earnings, the immediate impact on earnings would be relatively muted as most of them have pegged the majority of their borrowings to fixed rates,” opined analysts at Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) in a sector outlook.

“These fixed-rate borrowings are largely MTN/Sukuk with long tenures. In addition, we believe the banks may not fully pass on the full reduction in the OPR rate due to the changing business (and risk) environment.

“As such, we expect the 50bps OPR cut to have a muted impact of less than 1.5 per cent on REITs’ 2020 earnings estimates.”

To recap, BNM has cut its OPR by 100bps since the start of 2020 to support domestic economic activity from the impact of Covid-19, especially on businesses and households.

As for some forward guidance, BNM noted that it will “utilise its policy levers as appropriate to create enabling conditions for a sustainable economic recovery”.

“We maintain our neutral rating for the REITs,” AffinHwang Capital enthused. “At 5.2 per cent 2021E distribution yield (weighted average), REITs’ valuation is broadly within its six-year average and looks fair to us.

“Upside risk is swift and strong recovery in consumer and business sentiment post Covid-19. Downside risks are prolonged weakness in consumer and business sentiment and a sharper-than-expected economic contraction.”