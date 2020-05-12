Not all want to open for dine-in

SIBU: Coffee shop operator Wong Teck Ming will not open his shop for dine-in until he is confident that the situation has got better.

He said this is for the safety of not just the customers, but also himself and his workers.

He also said that based on the feedback from his customers, most of them prefer to continue with takeaways, which they consider as the safest practice so far.

He believes that it is still very uncertain whether the virus could be controlled or come back, thus he decided not to open his shop for dine-in.

“It is still too early to tell as no one knows yet what is going to happen. However, based on the feedback from customers, they feel it is troublesome as they are required to wash their hands and must give their names and contact numbers. They do not feel secure doing such thing now,” he said.

Wong currently opens his shop from morning until noon for takeaways only.

As part of the effort to contain the virus, all money that he received would be sterilized.

Another café operator Novi Chieng said she may consider opening her shop for dine-in when schools reopen because she isn’t sure how safe it is now.

She believes that not everyone would follow the new normal of wearing face mask, practising good personal hygiene and keeping a safe distance from others while some might be complacent and start to take things lightly.

“I am sharing this business with two other partners, Jessie Tang and Wong Chee Lang, and all of us agreed not to open the café for dine-in at the moment,” she said.

She also says the standard operating procedure (SOP) for dine-in is not practical due to limited space in her café.

Meanwhile, Lau, another coffee shop owner in Sibu Jaya, said that he would continue with the takeaway business for now.

He said he was still not sure how to go about the guidelines, thus he will rather continue with takeaways to avoid from being summoned.

“Maybe after a while, once I understand what to do, then I will open my coffee shop for dine-in,” he said.

A kampua stall operator who only wanted to be known as Ngu said he would abide by the SOP when he opens his stall for dine-in tomorrow.

“The tables are already arranged according to the SOP given to ensure that social distancing is practised. We will take every precaution as required by the authority,” he said.

According to him, he does not expect to have his business back to normal but hopes to earn better income to get by.

“There is a drop of about 50 per cent in my business since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Since the last confirmed Covid-19 case in Sibu, we did not receive any confirmed cases until now, I hope this will continue and Sibu will continue to be in the green zone so everything can go back to normal,” he said.