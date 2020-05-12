Only names, telephone numbers of customers needed to enter premises

PUTRAJAYA: Only the names and telephone numbers of customers need only be recorded before they are allowed to enter business premises as required under the Gerak Malaysia application.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government understands the public’s worry when some premises require them to provide their identity card numbers and addresses before allowing them in.

“We need the record of the customers in case there are Covid-19 cases, in order to contact (those who have been exposed) but I understand that they do not want to provide their addresses and identity card numbers because of safety concerns,” he said at the daily press conference here today.

He added that the names and telephone numbers of the customers were sufficient for the authorities to track down the customers in case of Covid-19 infection at a business premise.

Separately, Ismail Sabri said hair dressing services are still not allowed during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

“Regardless of whether it is performed at home, in the office or at the hair salon, it is all the same, it is not permitted,” he said when commenting on a report that there were dignitaries who had hair dressing services at home.

Ismail Sabri also said the government will end the sixth Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today at the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market and Pusat Bandar Utara after the Health Ministry conducted health screenings on the people in the area.

Meanwhile for Selayang Baru, Gombak, the government has decided to extend the order to enable the Health Ministry to conduct a thorough health screening.

On a separate issue, Ismail Sabri said the public still has a lot of time to apply for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) which closes on May 31, and do not need to rush to the Internal Revenue Board (IRB).

He advised the public who go to the IRB offices to observe the set standard operating procedure by practising social distancing of one metre when queueing up. – Bernama