Safee Sali still wants to represent the national team

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prolific national striker and the 2010 AFF Cup Golden Boot winner, Mohd Safee Mohd Sali’s desire to don the Harimau Malaya jersey again has never abated.

The PJ City FC striker denied that he was at the end of his career and insisted that was ready to be recalled to strengthen the national squad’s attacking machinery in its mission to qualify for the 2023 Asia Cup final.

“I’ve mentioned this before and it is still the same. That desire is still there because I am still playing and I am still active in my football career. I have never stated that I want to douse my desire to play in the national squad.

“As long as I am playing and as long as I am still able to contribute something to national football, I am always ready to be recalled if I am given the chance,” he told Bernama here.

His last appearance with the national team was in March 2017 when Malaysia drew 0-0 against the Philippines in a friendly match.

Mohd Safee, who had also played with several other clubs including Selangor, Pelita Jaya FC (Indonesia), Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and PKNS FC, scored 23 goals in his 79 appearances with the national squad.

With his vast experience, he was optimistic about contributing something, particularly as the main striker of the national squad.

“Perhaps, I can contribute in terms of experience and playing in my position (main striker). I see as if there is a vacancy (in the national squad), so why not,” he added.

In the meantime, he said he was in a good fitness condition although the 2020 Malaysian League (M-League) had been postponed to September.

“I make a point of maintaining my fitness before the actual training begins. We, as players, indeed follow the training programme provided by the coach. But I really miss playing football on the grass field,” he added. — Bernama