Strict control over entries to Kapit remains in force under CMCO — Rep

KUCHING: Entries to Kapit would continue to be under tight control amidst the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

According to Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, this is to ensure that the district remains a green zone and is protected from Covid-19 infection.

However, he says express boat operators must seek approval from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), or the Sarawak Rivers Board before they could resume operations.

“Although the federal government has given the directive to implement CMCO, we in Sarawak ought to control the Covid-19 situation our own way.

“In Kapit, we can see the people have started going out in their cars and longboats, but whatever it is,

we want the people to comply fully with the CMCO,” he said when met at the lobby of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here after attending the DUN sitting yesterday.

Nyabong, who also serves as the coordinator for SDMC Kapit Division, said his personnel had been strictly controlling the entries to Kapit – whether or not those entering the division are

people from outside Kapit, or locals who live outside of the division.

“There were incidents where people entered Kapit via speedboats from Sibu, and we had instructed the Sarawak Rivers Board and Marine Police to stop them.

“They included Indonesians and (Kapit) locals from Bintulu, who are offshore oil and gas workers,” he said.