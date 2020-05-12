Some students found violating quarantine order in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department found that some students have violated home quarantine order.

These students have also provided incorrect home address or phone number.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, said the Health Department had checked on students who were undergoing home quarantine.

“We found that some students are violating the order, not answering their phones, or have provided incorrect home address or phone number,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

She warned that the department could take actions against these students, including ordering them to continue their quarantine in quarantine centres.

“If the students continue to violate orders, legal action may be initiated against them by authorized officer under subsection 14(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.”

She said offenders could be imprisoned not exceeding two years or fined, or both if convicted.

On a separate matter, Dr Rundi said 52,109 Covid-19 tests had been carried out as of May 9, including 2,121 on Sunday alone.