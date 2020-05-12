Swinburne Sarawak sets learning, teaching continuity plan for Semester 1 intake

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus has put in place a learning and teaching continuity plan for its Semester 1 intake since the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) was imposed on March 18 this year.

According to Swinburne Sarawak deputy vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof John Wilson, the university has made the immediate switch to online learning-and-teaching as it is the best safety precaution taken by the management to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, and that the safety of the Swinburne Sarawak community remains its priority.

“We believe that good teaching is good teaching, and it is about our academic staff, course design and learning management system that would assist the smooth transition from face-to-face to digital.

“Our academics have worked tirelessly to make the switch over a period of two weeks.

“The university uses the latest learning management system, CANVAS, which was introduced to our staff and students in 2019, replacing earlier learning management system Blackboard.

“It’s one of the world’s leading systems, and it is also adopted by other renowned universities such as Harvard, Stanford and Yale,” he said in a statement.

Wilson added that Swinburne Sarawak had set up virtual classrooms and provided an array of learning materials including videos and podcasts to enhance the learning experience.

“Our key laboratories are also available remotely using special software,” he said.

Expanding on the online delivery mode, Wilson said the Swinburne library was also available online where students could browse through the online collections via the library website.

Students should be able to find databases and subject guides, watch library tutorial video, as well as browse through e-books, magazines, newspapers, references, and theses or final-year project collections, he added.

Currently, Semester 1 is in full swing, following successful online orientation of its new Foundation and Diploma students.

To further assist students and staff with the online delivery mode, a range of regularly updated FAQs has been compiled and uploaded onto Swinburne’s official website.

Meanwhile, Swinburne pro-vice chancellor (academic) Prof Lau Hieng Ho said the institution had almost a

decade of experience in online delivery, utilising state-of-the-art technology to deliver courses in a supporting environment.

“Contrary to common perception, online learning is not inferior to normal face-to-face delivery.

“I believe this is an active and modern way of learning in our commitment to producing future-ready learners.

“With CANVAS, staff and students can access it from any location using their PCs, laptops, tablets or other suitable mobile devices,” he said.

According to Lau, online learning at Swinburne is delivered via two different modes – ‘Synchronous’ and ‘Asynchronous’.

The Synchronous mode involves live-streaming of lecture sessions, tutorials or forums, while Asynchronous mode includes sharing a recorded lecture or pre-recorded video, which should be more convenient to students, especially international students who have to cope with the different time zones.

“Where our academics are concerned, resources are available to support our unit conveners and teaching teams in the development of online delivery approaches in their units.

“These information and support including training are available through Swinburne Sarawak Learning and Teaching Unit (LTU),” he said.

Swinburne Sarawak campus remains close until further directives from the Sarawak government.

Its online study mode would continue throughout Semester 1 until this July.

For students who may have missed the previous Foundation intake, can enrol for the June 2020 Foundation intake now and graduate in time for the Degree intake in March next year.

To find out more about the courses and scholarships, send emails to [email protected] or book an online appointment via www.picktime.com/swinburnesarawak for email, phone-call, WhatsApp chat or video-call counselling sessions.

Visit www.swinburne.edu.my, or follow its Facebook page (@swinburnesarawak), Instagram (@swinburnesarawak), Twitter (@Swinburne_Swk) and YouTube channel (Swinburne Sarawak).