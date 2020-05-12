Two PKR assemblymen quit party, Kedah govt loses majority support in state assembly

SUNGAI PETANI: Two PKR assemblymen in Kedah today announced their decision to quit the party to become independent assemblymen and pledged their support to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

They were Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam).

With the move made by the two assemblymen, the Kedah government led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir, has now lost its majority in the State Legislative Assembly.

Bersatu and PH now left with only 17 seats in the State Legislative Assembly, from 19 previously.

PN, which also hold 17 seats (PAS-15 and Umno-two) is expected to form the new state government with the support from the two assemblymen, in a simple majority of 19 seats. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —