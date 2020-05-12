Uggah: Operating hours for economic sectors allowed to operate in Sarawak standardised to 7am to 10pm

KUCHING: The operating hours for economic sectors that are allowed to operate in Sarawak from today has been standardised to 7am to 10pm, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is the state disaster management committee chairman, conceded that the different operating hours as stated in the state’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) according to sector, had caused some confusion.

“All economic activities in the state will adjust back to the normal operating hours.

“For instance, electrical good stores can operate from 8am to 5pm, it’s up to them. But the earliest to open is at 7am and the latest to close is at 10pm,” he told a press conference here today.

He also said hotels can also start operating today and that the SOP for this sector is still being finalised and will be issued by the state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture soon.

Uggah said for economic sectors which have reopened, the notification by SDMC is intended to ensure that operating sectors can adopt the guidelines and SOP which aims to balance the economy and public health.

“This is important because we want to determine that even when economic activities have resumed, we also make sure that public health is taken care of.

“That is why social distancing and personal hygiene must be practised at all time.”

He added that the enforcement team will continue to monitor the situation and assist in the smooth running of the implementation of SOP.