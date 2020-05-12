Uggah: SDMC working out policies to ensure second wave of Covid-19 does not hit Sarawak

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is now working out its policies to ensure that the second wave of Covid-19 does not hit Sarawak, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We hope that the second wave does not arrive in Sarawak and even if it does, we hope it’s not as bad as other countries,” he told a press conference here today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said countries such as Singapore, South Korea and Germany have experienced the second wave of Covid-19 and in order to ensure that the same does not happen to Sarawak, all Sarawakians including students who are returning from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan will be quarantined at home for 14 days under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and be required to wear QR-coded wristbands for monitoring purposes.

“We understand that quarantine will be an inconvenience but it must be complied with as this is one of the ways for us to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said and hoped that the people will continue to give their cooperation.

Meanwhile, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Sarawak has done quite well in managing the first phase of its Covid-19 situation.

“We need everybody’s help to prevent the second wave of Covid-19.

“If not for the imported cases, Sarawak would not have Covid-19 cases in the first place,” he said.

He hoped that Sarawakians will not abuse or flout home quarantine rules much like what had occurred in Sabah recently where returning students and individuals who flouted home quarantine rules contributed to its new Covid-19 cases.

“In order to make sure that people don’t abuse or breach their quarantine order, Sarawak has allocated wristbands which is basically to trace and know the individual’s location,” he said.

He also said the wristbands will be gazetted for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which has been extended until June 9.

“If you temper with the wristband and you go out, you will be breaking the law,” he warned.

He stressed that the Covid-19 quarantine should not be viewed as a punishment as it is for the benefit of the people.