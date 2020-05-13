3,938 checks conducted on 1st day of re-opening of economic sectors in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak police together with various enforcement agencies have conducted checks on a total of 3,938 premises during the first day of the re-opening of the economic sectors allowed to operate in Sarawak yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the checks were conducted by a total of 117 inspection teams at various business premises, construction sites, public parks, places of worship and commercial vehicles.

“No compounds were issued yesterday since most of the business sector just started and they were following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” said Aidi when contacted today.

Among the agencies under the task force were the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and Immigration Department.

Meanwhile, inter-district travel in Sarawak is still not allowed until further announcement by the SDMC.