Aidilfitri, Pesta Keamatan, Hari Gawai gatherings subject to directions of Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public may gather or be involved in a gathering for Aidilfitri, Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai Dayak during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period subject to directions of the Health Director-General.

This is stated under Regulation 7(2)(a) of the Federal Government Gazette on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Local Infected Areas) (No. 6) Regulations 2020 posted on the Attorney-General Chambers’ website yesterday.

Regulation 7(1) stated that “no person shall in any way participate or be involved in any gathering of procession, whether for economic, religious, educational and learning, sports, recreational, social or cultural purposes”.

However, subregulation (2) under Regulation 7 stated that “notwithstanding subregulation (1), a person may gather or be involved in a gathering – (a) for Hari Raya Puasa, Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai Dayak subject to such directions from the Director-General; or (b) for a funeral, on the condition that attendance at such funeral shall not exceed 20.”

The gazette which was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba stated that the Regulations have effect for the period from May 13 to June 9, 2020.

It also stated that any person driving a private vehicle shall not carry more than three passengers and such passengers must be staying in the same house as the driver.

The Regulations also stated that no person is allowed to carry out, organise, undertake or be involved in any prohibited activity, which may cause a crowd to gather in areas which have been declared infected areas under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) Order 2020.

Among the prohibited activities are entertainment, leisure, sports and recreational; pubs and night clubs; religious, cultural and arts festivities; business; gambling; fitting of clothes on clothes stores or trying on fashion accessories in stores; services in barbershops and beauty salons; filming of movies, dramas, documentaries and advertisements; as well as cruise ship and tourism activities.

Regulation 6 (1) stated that no person is allowed to move from one infected place to another infected place except to and from work.

These Regulations also stated that a Member of Parliament or State Assembly may attend a sitting of Parliament or State Assembly, respectively.

For public transport, a holder of any land, sea or air public transport licence or permit to carry passengers must ensure that the public transport related to the licence or permit does carry more than half of the total maximum capacity of passengers for each journey.

Meanwhile, drivers of hire cars, taxi cabs, airport taxi cabs, limousine taxi cabs or an e-hailing vehicles are not permitted to carry more than two passengers for each journey.

In the case of air public transport to Sabah or Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia and vice versa, the Regulations stated that the holder of air public transport must make sure that the vehicle does not carry more than 66.6 per cent of the maximum load permitted for each scheduled flight.

It also stated that the licence or permit holder of any air public transport are allowed to carry the maximum capacity of passengers for each scheduled flight from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah or Sarawak.

A holder of any air public transport licence or permit to carry passengers many also carry the total maximum capacity of passengers for each journey of a non-scheduled flights from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah or Sarawak, where all of the passengers are students in Peninsular Malaysia returning to Sabah or Sarawak.

Anyone who contravenes any provision of these Regulations may be liable to a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or to both. – Bernama