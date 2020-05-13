BN pledges support for Muhyiddin as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council meeting held this afternoon expressed undivided support and confidence for Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a statement yesterday said in the event a motion of no confidence is tabled in Parliament, a resolution has been made that all BN MPs would vote en-bloc and support Muhyiddin as prime minister.

This comes after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, on May 8, accepted an application from former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a motion to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat to determine that Muhyiddin does not command the confidence of the majority of the house.

Today’s meeting also touched on formalising the Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a political entity and was of the view that it needed to go through certain processes among the coalition’s component parties first.

BN, now comprising UMNO, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), has 43 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, he said. – Bernama