Coalition reminds M’sians to remain mindful of actions

KUCHING: The Malaysian Health Coalition has reminded all Malaysians to remain mindful of their actions despite an easing of restriction under the Conditional Movement Control Order.

The coalition compiled dos and don’ts that should be kept in mind while at home or at work in a website message titled ‘From Your Doctors, Nurses, and Health Professionals on Returning to Work’.

It pointed out that it is still necessary to keep a physical distance of more than one metre and to wear a mask when in public, including in queues and at the workplace.

The coalition recommended taking the stairs instead of the lift whenever possible to avoid close contact with others.

“Inform your manager or immediate supervisor if you are not feeling well, and stay home. If necessary, seek medical attention by visiting your nearest clinic or calling the Ministry of Health hotline.

“Always practise good hygiene when using public washrooms as these are high-risk areas. Disinfect door handles when entering and leaving. Most importantly, wash your hands thoroughly with soap after,” stressed the coalition.

It advised that while at the workplace, the public should avoid work-related gatherings like group meetings and using common spaces.

“If unavoidable, practise social distancing of more than one metre. Try not to share office supplies or equipment unless absolutely necessary. Avoid socialising, work related or not,” said the coalition.

It pointed out that upon returning home from work, the public should avoid touching any surface and interacting with members of the household.

“Take a shower immediately, and soak your work clothes in soap and water to disinfect them.”

The Malaysian Health Coalition is an apolitical coalition of Malaysian health professional societies, health professionals, and citizens dedicated to improving the health of Malaysians, strengthening the Malaysian health system, and supporting Health in All Policies.