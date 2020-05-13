Court to set new dates for Zahid’s trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here will fix new dates for the trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is facing charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering involving funds from Yayasan Akalbudi.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who leads the prosecution team in the trial, told Bernama via a Whatâ€™s app message that the court has set May 19 for case management to set new trial dates before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

High Court deputy registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad when contacted, confirmed the matter.

The trial was supposed to continue on April 13 but it was postponed due to the Movement Control Order imposed by the government.

So far, the prosecution had called 43 witnesses to testify.

Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. — Bernama