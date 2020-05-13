Covid-19: 2 deaths recorded today, with 37 new positive cases

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded two deaths due to Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative death toll to 111, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The 110th death involves a Malaysian man aged 30 who was found dead in Rompin, Pahang. An autopsy on May 12 found that he was infected with Covid-19. His source of infection is still under investigation.

“The 111th death involves a 90-year-old Malaysian man with a history of high blood pressure and chronic respiratory disease. He passed away in Johor Bahru this morning,” he told a press conference in Putrajaya during the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the nation recorded 37 new positive cases today, with 21 of those cases involving foreign nationals.

“Out of the 37, four are imported cases while 33 are community-transmitted cases.

“This brings the cumulative total positive cases to 6,779,” he said.

Currently, the total cumulative tally for active cases stands at 1,387, where 16 of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which four require ventilator support.

Meanwhile, a total of 58 patients have recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total number of those have recovered from Covid-19 in the country to 5,281.