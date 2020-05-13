DUN must approve Supply Bill to fund Covid-19 aid packages, says Soon Koh

KUCHING: It is necessary to reflect the Contingency Fund in the 2020 State Budget even if there is a provision of additional appropriation of fund in the previous year’s (2019) budget, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Reacting to the State Financial Secretary’s (SFS) statement today which said it was not a requirement to seek the State Legislative Assembly (DUN)’s approval for the Contingency Fund in 2020 budget, Wong said the SFS reply actually confirmed his statement that there was no provision of Contingency Fund in 2020.

The former second finance minister pointed out that the authority’s statement proved deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was wrong when he insisted that there is a provision for the fund in the 2020 State Budget and thanked SFS for the confirmation.

“The chief minister had stated clearly on April 10 that it is not necessary for the Sarawak government to table an additional Supply Bill for all the aid packages because the contingency funds are already available through the Contingency Fund approved in the 2020 DUN Budget,” he said, referring to the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance packages to help Sarawakians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Take note that the total expenditure for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance packages is more than RM2 billion, which is four times more than the RM500 million (as per SFS statement) allowed by DUN,” he said.

Therefore, he said a Supply Bill was needed for DUN’s approval.

“Let me suggest that the chief minister and deputy chief minister not to further waste time but to follow the necessary procedure to get the Contingency Fund and other sources of funds approved since it is for the benefit of the people,” he said.

The SFS statement earlier today had said there was no necessity to table the Contingency Fund for 2020 in DUN because there was already a provision or ceiling of RM500 million in the State Budget.

It added that the provision of ceiling of the Contingency Fund had been revised five times within the past 15 years and the last revision was made and approved by DUN in November 2018, where the provision was increased from RM250 million to RM500 million effective from 2019.

The statement also said the last revision was stated in the 2019 Budget Speech tabled in the State Legislative Assembly Sitting in November 2018, where an additional appropriation of RM250 million was allocated for the Contingency Fund account.

“It is important to note that the State Legislative Assembly’s approval would only be required for (i) revision of the Contingency Fund provision/ceiling, and (ii) replenishment of Contingency Fund account via Supplementary Supply Bill to ensure the provision/ceiling remains intact.

“As such, the necessity to table the Contingency Fund for 2020, which already has a provision/ceiling of RM500 million, in the State Budget is not required,” it said.