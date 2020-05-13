Easing under CMCO sees villagers coming to town

BEKENU: Villagers here are taking the relaxation under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) as an opportunity to visit business premises that were allowed to reopen beginning yesterday.

Among areas that saw crowds of people yesterday were coffeeshops, bank, automobile and motorcycle repair and service centres, retail shops and hardware outlets.

A random survey by The Borneo Post at Bekenu town saw the crowd starting to grow around 9am as cars and motorcycles entered the town area as early as 7.30am.

The Subis District Office was open to the public. However, visitors were asked to queue and observe social distancing rules before doing any transaction or making enquiries at the office counters.

A survey at a shop selling telecommunication appliances and reload cards saw those entering the premises were required to wear face mask, have their body temperature taken, wash their hands with the sanitizer provided at the entrance and observe social distancing of one metre in the premises.

A villager from Kampung Bungai, Ijul Saat said he came out early to buy groceries to avoid the crowd.

He advised those wishing to go to Bekenu town to wear face mask and gloves to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

“I’m happy to see some of my relatives from other villages coming to the town. We only waved hands at each other instead of the usual shaking of hands as a greeting,” he said.

After shopping for groceries, he said he would go to the market and buy some fish for his family, after which he would stay at home.

Many motorcyclists were seen at the motorcycle shops in Bekenu, some changing motor oil and tyre tubes while others get new parts for their machine.

The Bekenu UTC market was open as usual and the number of customers was bigger than before the relaxation of the CMCO.