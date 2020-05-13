Front-liners get mugs as show of appreciation

MIRI: A private company has given 50 mugs to front-liners at Miri Hospital to commemorate Mother’s Day on May 10 and International Nurses Day on May 12.

The company’s representative, Tang Jing En, who delivered the mug to Miri Hospital on Monday, said the mugs depicting ‘We Stay at Work for You, You Stay at Home for Us’, are a show of gratitude and appreciation to the front-liners who have been working hard in the fight against Covid-19.

“The medical personnel have been doing their best in this fight.

“We know there isn’t much we can do but this little gesture is a token of our appreciation,” said Tang.

Yesterday (May 12) was also the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. The theme of this year celebration is ‘Nursing the World to Health’.