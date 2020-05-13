Hotels ready to resume business but expect low occupancy

KOTA KINABALU: With the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) phase five in Sabah allowing most economic sectors to re-open, hotels here are ready to resume business operations according to the recommended standard operation procedures (SOPs).

The owner of Zara Boutique Hotel, Eliza Goh yesterday reacted favourably to the state government’s approach in allowing the tourism industry to operate according to the new normal.

“We are expecting low occupancy rate for the next six months, or maybe for the next one year because people are not travelling at the moment.

“However we are looking forward to operate as usual because our staff who are locals, need to earn their income,” she said.

Apart from following all the guidelines prepared by the government, Goh said her staff would also be working on shifts to minimise contacts.

During the four phases of MCO, she said her boutique hotel underwent very detailed cleaning and disinfection process, and understanding the importance of following SOPs.

One of her staff, who was at the hotel most of the time even voluntarily, made a Kaamatan-themed decoration from recycled items.

Meanwhile, The Palace Hotel Kota Kinabalu, as a member of the Malaysia Association of Hotels (MAH), the management is practising the association’s health and hygiene guideline in line with the advice by the Health Ministry.

“Definitely the market will be very slow but with the new norm, we must ‘remove the box’ and strategize a new approach.

“We must start now in order to give confidence to tourists to travel. More importantly, it’s about working together with the other tourism players with a mission,” said its sales and marketing director, Stella Moluntang.

According to Stella, as most hotels would not be expecting much of a business as yet, she is looking for the silver lining.

“It is an opportunity for the hotel to enhance and upgrade rooms and facilities within the next few months,” she added.