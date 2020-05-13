Illegal detained for allegedly stealing machines from furniture factory

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested an illegal immigrant man less than 24 hours after allegedly stealing several machines from a furniture factory along Jalan Tuaran in Manggatal on May 10.

Kota Kinabalu police, chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the suspect was apprehended by police after they were tipped off about the latter’s whereabouts at Kampung Tobur in Manggatal around 5.20pm.

“During the raid, police found several electrical machines inside the suspect’s home believed to be the stolen items from the furniture factory in Manggatal,” he said yesterday.

Habibi said among the stolen items recovered were aluminum/wood cutting machine, air compressor and drilling machine.

The suspect has been remanded and police will investigate the case under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment.

If found guilty, the suspect will face between five years and 14 years’ jail term, and liable to a fine and whipping of the cane.