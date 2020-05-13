International Nurses Day: Heroes on the front line working with untiring perseverance

KUALA LUMPUR: May 12 marks a special day for nurses, the nation’s heroes, who are working tirelessly alongside other frontliners in these challenging times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In line with this year’s International Nurses Day celebration themed “A Voice to Lead : Nursing The World To Health”, the stigma attached to this profession, that it is of lesser importance than being a doctor, should be erased as medical institution is incomplete without the nurses.

According to the Malaysian Nurses Association president, Sharipah Asiah Syed Junid Al Junid, nurses have untiring perseverance in discharging their duties despite the many challenges that they face.

“Nurses are committed to giving the best health services.

“This position is crucial to the health institution because nurses and other hospital staff work together to guarantee patient’s welfare through out treatment,” she said in a statement to Bernama.

For a young nurse, Nurul Fatin Izwani Abdul Rahman, 22, her first experience working as a nurse at the Quarantine and Treatment Centre for low-risk COVID-19 patients in MAEPS, Serdang is a huge responsibility.

“When I was given this posting, I was unprepared, but I took up the challenge.

“I hope patients would understand and appreciate what we do. Not just anyone can do this job,” she said.

As for Nurqurratu’Aina Amran, 24, being a nurse is what she wanted to do since she was in school.

To her, a simple thank you from patients would have made all the hard work worth it.

“I love to help people and it hurts to see other people suffer. When patients appreciate what we do, just a simple thank you is enough to make our day,” she said when contacted.

Nantha Kumar Kumar and Hafiz Aizud Yusof are among the many Facebook users seen expressing their appreciation to nurses in the comment section on the Ministry of Health Facebook page.

“Happy International Nurses Day, may God bless all the nurses and doctors fighting for the safety and health of Malaysians and also the whole world. (To all) nurses and doctors…Happy Nurses Day,” Nantha Kumar Kumar wrote.

“Thank you for all the sacrifices, time, energy in giving the best services to the society especially in facing the COVID-19 situation. We pray that you are blessed with fortitude to continue in the fight against COVID-19 with all other front liners,” Hafiz Aizud Yusof posted.

Happy International Nurses Day to all nurses, no matter where you are! – Bernama