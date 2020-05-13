Ismail Sabri: Visiting only allowed on first day of coming Hari Raya, Kaamatan, Gawai celebrations

KUCHING: Those who wish to go visiting during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan and Gawai celebrations will only be allowed to do so on the first day of each festivity, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said following the National Security Council (NSC) special meeting yesterday, the government has decided to limit visitation for the three festivals.

“Visiting will only be allowed on the first day of the celebration such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and it is only limited to immediate family members.

“It has also been decided that the gathering cannot be more than 20 people in one day,” he said during his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

He explained that the maximum number of 20 visitors must also take into account the size of the residence.

“For example, if 20 people were to gather inside a 600 sq ft flat unit, the space would be too small and therefore they would not be able to engage in social distancing.

“So in this case, the host can allow five visitors to his or her house at one time, but the maximum visitors they are allowed to have is still 20,” he said.

He also said the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) must also be observed such as washing of hands regularly with soap, using sanitisers, encouraging the use of face masks and more importantly to practise social distancing.

He pointed out that though the government has allowed for visitations during these festive occasions, but at the end of the day, the people must take into account what is best for themselves.

“When we introduced the Movement Control Order (MCO) and then the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), one of the reasons was so that we can avoid large gatherings.

“Even though the CMCO is now more relaxed and the government has given permission for people to celebrate Hari Raya, we must also take the initiative to avoid meeting people in large groups if possible,” he said.

“We have to be responsible to protect ourselves and if we feel that we would like to just celebrate among family members living under the same roof, then it is your choice to do so,” he said.

He added that organising open houses is prohibited under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).