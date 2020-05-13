Kapit folk rush to coffee shops for favourite dishes

KAPIT: Customers were seen flocking to coffee shops here as early as 7am yesterday after they opened for dine-in customers for the first time since the Movement Control Order came into effect on March 18.

There was even a traffic jam as the crowds returned to town after staying at home for almost two months.

A check found the more established coffee shops were filled with customers and that kampua and pensit were among the most popular dishes.

Not all eateries were ready for business though and some continued to only cater for takeaways.

Some operators opined that the Conditional Movement Control Order’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) were very stringent.

Among the procedures are to place hand sanitisers in front of the shop, take customers’ temperature, register the particulars of customers, and to practise social distancing by limiting the number of tables in the shop as well as the number of customers per table.

One of the operators lamented that some customers refused to register their details and even reacted angrily when asked to.

Enforcement personnel, consisting the police, Rela, and Civil Defence Force, were seen moving around checking that businesses and the public were complying with the SOPs.

Enforcement units from the Kapit District Council were also seen moving from shop to shop to check the trading licences of operators and advising them on obeying the SOPs.

As Sibu is still a yellow zone for Covid-19, express boats from Sibu are still only allowed to transport essential goods but not passengers.