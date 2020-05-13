Lemang seller enjoys brisk business

MIRI: The ‘lemang’ business here is still in high demand during the month of Ramadan this year, despite the current challenging situation.

This traditional dish consists of glutinous rice and thick coconut milk being stuffed into bamboos, where the inner surface is lined with strips of banana leaves to prevent the rice from sticking to the side.

Then, the rice-filled bamboos would be placed diagonally, with the opening upwards, over slow fire and left to cook for several hours.

For 37-year-old Mohd Fadhzil Sapuan, his side business is going just as smoothly throughout this fasting month as it has been in past years.

The Perak-born General Operations Force (GOF) personnel has been living here for the past four years, but he only began selling lemang about three years ago.

“It (recipe) is over 50 years old and I learned it from my uncle in Perak, who’s been successful in his lemang business.

“The lemang made by him is soft and delicious. Using his recipe, I decided to try selling ‘lemang’ here three years ago.

“I have been told by my customers that my lemang is different from others’ here,” he said when met by The Borneo Post at Kampung Haji Wahed here recently.

Mohd Fadhzil said he never sold ‘lemang’ at the Ramadan bazaar – instead, he had always capitalised on social media to market his product.

“The customers would pick up their orders; sometimes when the need arises, I would engage a runner to deliver the orders.”

Mohd Fadhzil said he would also take orders for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and for this Ramadan month, the orders had been quite overwhelming, in that no Ramadan bazaar was allowed this year due to the earlier Movement Control Order (MCO), followed by the Conditional MCO (CMCO).

“The competition is low, so the demand for my lemang is high. On average, I sell 700 to 800 sticks of ‘lemang’ per year.

“Since the first day of Ramadan (April 24) this year, I have sold about 400 sticks of lemang and currently, there are 50 sticks booked for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.”

Mohd Fadhzil said he would make lemang every alternate day and in this regard, he was grateful that his wife had been very supportive of the business.

“She has not been working since the MCO took effect on March 18. Many people know that making lemang is tedious process.

“I buy bamboos at the market, while I obtain the banana leaves and coconut milk from the villagers here. “The glutinous rice must be soaked for a few hours before you can fill it into the bamboos. I usually start cooking the ‘lemang’ at around 10am,” said the father-of-two.

‘Lemang Panas Fadhil Perak’ sells for RM14 per stick.

“It’s best to place orders one day ahead, as I limit it to only making 30 sticks of lemang per day,” added Mohd Fadhzil.