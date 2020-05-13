Ministry makes 44 seizures during MCO period

KUCHING: Goods valued at RM40,543.71 with total compound of RM20,650 in 44 cases of various offences were seized by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period from March 18 to May 11.

Apart from that, KPDNHEP Sarawak said from Jan 1 to May 11 this year, it conducted inspections on 18,566 business premises in urban and rural areas, resulting in 417 cases involving seizures valued at RM2,449,557.74 and RM109,950 in total compound.

“The ministry takes all complaints seriously as traders are advised not to take advantage by making unrealistic or high profits during the MCO implementation period. Traders are also advised to practise ethical business and not raise prices of goods as they please because if any business is found to have broken or refuse to follow the rules, strict action will be taken against them,” KPDNHEP Sarawak said in a press release yesterday.

KPDNHEP Sarawak also said that they will continue to ensure that the supply of basic necessities is sufficient and protect consumers’ interests during the MCO.

Yesterday, KPDNHEP Sarawak led by its director Dato Stanley Tan inspected two major wholesalers of sugar, cooking oil and flour in Kuching.

“The inspections were intended to review and obtain information on the supply of sugar, cooking oil and flour for Ramadan and the upcoming festive seasons of Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak. We were informed by the operations managers of the two wholesalers that supplies are sufficient for about three months,” the press release added.

The ministry also said they would enhance inspection of manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to ensure that the supply of basic necessities is adequate for the upcoming festivals in Sarawak.

Complaints can be directed through the ministry’s hotline at 1-800-886-800 or e-complaint portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or via WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or by visiting the nearest office of the ministry, the press release added.

KPDNHEP Sarawak also said their operations rooms across the state are open from 8am to 5.30pm daily to receive complaints.

The contact numbers of the operation rooms are 082-466052 (Kuching), 083-323836 (Sri Aman), 084-657751 (Sarikei), 084-335622 (Sibu), 084-799678 (Kapit), 086-332176 (Bintulu), 085-412862 (Miri), 085-217414 (Limbang), 084-872726 (Mukah) and 085-283650 (Lawas).