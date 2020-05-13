Mount Kinabalu trail reopens this Saturday

KOTA KINABALU: The Mount Kinabalu trail will reopen this Saturday after being closed since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim, however, said only 100 climbers will be allowed at one time, besides having to adhere to standard operating procedures set.

“Climbing activities will be opened this Saturday (May 16) with mountain guides also allowed to begin work,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Permit fees remain the same with adult Malaysians charged RM50 and RM30 for citizens aged below 18, while foreigners are charged RM200 for adults and RM80 for children.

Maklarin said additional fees include RM400 for accommodation and meal, RM250 for each mountain guide and RM7 for insurance.

To encourage more tourists, especially from within the country, he said there will be a 50 percent entry fee discount for all Sabah parks for six months beginning this Saturday until Nov 16. – Bernama