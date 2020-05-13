One new Covid-19 case in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded only one Covid-19 case yesterday which was reported in the State capital.

With the new addition, there are a total of 328 Covid-19 cases in the state now, with Tawau still having the highest number with 83 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu with 51 cases and Lahad Datu with 47 cases.

Nevertheless, three more cases have recovered from the illness, hence the number of patients who has been discharged now stands at 293 cases.

The number of patients readmitted are seven, with five from Keningau, while the other two are one each from Kunak and Semporna, respectively.

The number of patients still being warded are 31 and they are located in Tawau (four), Kota Kinabalu (four), Lahad Datu (five), Tuaran (one), Keningau (eight), Penampang (two), Kunak (one), Semporna (four), Ranau and Beluran (one each).